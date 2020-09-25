THE BOYS Season 2, Episode 7 "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" Promo - Homelander Hatches A Plan

Following this week's incendiary episode of The Boys , a brief preview for the penultimate instalment has been released, and it looks like Homelander's hatched a nefarious plan to get his hooks into Ryan.

Following what's being hailed by many as the strongest Season 2 episode of The Boys so far, a brief promo for next week's penultimate chapter, "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker," has been released online.

After the incendiary events of "The Bloody Doors off," Homelander and his new "girlfriend" Stormfront pay a little visit to Becca and Ryan, and it looks like the increasingly more psychotic leader of The Seven is going to attempt to worm his way into his son's life by presenting him with a new family dynamic.

Homelander knows that simply killing Becca or removing her from the situation would turn Ryan against him forever, and he seems to think introducing Stormfront as some kind of maternal replacement will do the trick. Something tells us the lad won't be too thrilled at the prospect of his loving mother being switched out for a mass-murdering fascist, but who knows - he does have Homelander's blood running through his veins after all.

Check out the preview below, and let us know what you though of this week's episode in the comments.

News broke last night that a spinoff of The Boys is being fast-tracked at Amazon, and you can find out more about that HERE.