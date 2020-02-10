THE BOYS Season 2 Finale Promo Sets Up A Showdown Between Butcher And Homelander

Following the explosive - and very messy - events of this week's episode, a brief promo for next Friday's Season 2 finale of The Boys has been released, setting up a showdown between Butcher & Homelander.

The Boys Season 2, episode 7 is now available to stream on Amazon, and a brief promo for next week's season finale has been released online.

We won't go too far into spoiler territory just in case you haven't had a chance to watch "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" yet, but suffice it to say that the conclusion of the episode left our heroes with a huge mess to clean up, and unsure of how to proceed with their attempt to take down The Seven.

Here, we see Becca arrive at the team's hideout to inform Billy that Homelander and Stormfront took her son. Although we don't get to see his reaction in the clip, knowing Butcher, he won't let the fact that Homelander could obliterate him with his little finger stop him from going in all guns blazing. Will the rest of The Boys back him up? You'll have to tune in next Friday to find out!

We should get a lengthier promo over the weekend, but for now check out the teaser for "What I Know" below.

Tell us have you watched episode 7 yet? How have you found Season 2 of The Boys overall? Drop us a comment in the usual place.