THE BOYS Season 2 Is Being Review Bombed On Amazon Due To The Show's New Staggered Release Schedule

Season two of The Boys arrived on Amazon last week...well, three episodes did, anyway! Needless to say, fans aren't happy about the new release schedule, and are making their voices heard with reviews.

The Boys has been certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes - you can read our review by clicking here - but the reviews which have been uploaded to Amazon itself aren't quite as positive. That's not because fans aren't enjoying the show, but a result of the streaming service's decision to stagger the release of each episode.

Last Friday, the first three instalments debuted, but the plan now is for the subsequent five to follow on a weekly basis. That's a contrast to the first season which was released all in one go.

The Boys has been a huge hit for Amazon, and the streamer has even launched a companion series, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, which features interviews with the cast and crew. That's likely the reasons it's now "airing" weekly because it keeps people coming back to the platform.

As you might expect, fans aren't happy, and they're responding by review bombing the show. Some are threatening to cancel their subscriptions, while others are saying they'll no longer watch the show. As of right now, though, 49% of reviewers have given The Boys a 1* rating in response to this decision to stagger the release, while 35% obviously didn't care too much as they've awarded it 5*.

It's unlikely Amazon will change the release schedule for season two, but given the negative response to how they've handled the show's debut this year, things may very well change for season three.