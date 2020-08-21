THE BOYS Season 2 Key Art Makes It Clear That In This World, "Heroes Aren't Born. They're Made"

Amazon has released new key art for the highly anticipated second season of The Boys , and as well as putting the spotlight on each key character, the series also has a badass new tagline. Check it out...

The Boys season two returns to Amazon on September 4th, with the first four episodes set to premiere that day and the subsequent eight instalments following on a weekly basis.

Now, the streaming service has released some key art showcasing each of the show's main characters. Everyone from Billy Butcher to Homelander and Starlight receive their own pieces of artwork, and The Boys has a badass new tagline: "Heroes Aren't Born. They're Made."

We recently caught up with the cast of the hit series, and you can find links to those posts below:

You can check back here on Monday for our review of The Boys season two but, in the meantime, check out this key art for the series below, and stay tuned for much more on the series.

