THE BOYS Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed

The reviews are in for The Boys season two, but how is the Amazon Prime series faring on Rotten Tomatoes so far? Well, you can find the score for the hit comic book adaptation after the jump...

Yesterday, we shared our 5* review for The Boys season two, and that's among the 19 verdicts which have been counted on Rotten Tomatoes thus far. So, what score does the Amazon series have?

Well, while more reviews are likely to be added after September 4th, it currently sits at 95% (meaning it's likely to be Certified Fresh very soon). The Critics Consensus for the show reads, "The Boys comes out swinging in a superb second season that digs deeper into its complicated characters and ups the action ante without pulling any of its socially critical punches."

In our review, we said that, "The Boys is back, and bigger, better, and f***ing crazier than ever before. With season two, the Amazon Prime series firmly establishes itself as one of the best TV shows available to watch today." Across the rest of the internet, though, io9 states, "The Boys sophomore season doesn't try to pull its punches and really ends up feeling like something special. The imagery is every bit as messed up gore-wise as its predecessor."

AV Club, meanwhile, weighs in with, "The best thing about the second season of The Boys is how smartly it adds complexity and depth to its characters and stories." Geeks of Color also loved season two, noting: "Smartly picking up where the previous season left off, Season Two of The Boys is filled with even more mayhem and villainy than the first."

The only negative review comes from Observer's Brandon Katz: "Highly entertaining but grossly flawed, The Boys envisions itself as the bad boy of superhero stories. To a degree, it is. But let's not act as if its the long-awaited mash-up of Shakespeare and Stan Lee."

Are you looking forward to the return of The Boys on Amazon Prime?