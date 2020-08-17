THE BOYS Season 2 Showrunner Eric Kripke Says "Five Years Is A Nice Round Number" For The Series - EXCLUSIVE

Eric Kripke reportedly had a five season plan for Supernatural , and while he explains that nothing is set in stone with The Boys , he does believe a similar goal could be in the works for the Amazon series.

It was always said that showrunner Eric Kripke had a five-year plan for Supernatural. While he did step down from that role after five years, The CW series continued without him, and is now nearing its end after fifteen season (an incredible feat not many shows have been able to rival).

Now, Kripke is in charge of The Boys, and with season two set to arrive on Amazon on September 4th, we recently had the chance to talk to him about his plans for the small screen adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic books moving forward. Asking about that five-year plans for Supernatural, we quizzed Kripke on whether he has a similarly finite version for this show or whether he believes it's a world we could continue coming back to for years to come.

"I am smart enough now to not publicly say end points for my series!" Kripke started. "That said, you know, I think five years is a nice round number on this one. I can’t say I have a beat for beat plan and, for the record, I didn’t have one on Supernatural. A comment I said once about having a cocktail napkin sketch about where I wanted it to end somehow grew into this beautiful mind wall that supposedly I kept of what was happening in every episode."

"I had no idea, I just knew how I wanted the confrontations to climax, and I would say I know that here too with where things should come down to with the final face-offs," he continued. "Slowly but surely, even as we’re in the room with season three, we’re building to those. But, I don’t know the details of how we get there. Like I said, I literally couldn’t have been more wrong about the length of Supernatural, so I will not make any hard or fast rules here."

It's obvious that Kripke is choosing his words carefully here, but it seems like we're getting at least five seasons of The Boys. How the show will evolve beyond that remains to be seen, and Supernatural is proof that this story could continue in a number of ways, even if means it changes along the way.

Three episodes will arrive on September 4th, with new instalments following over the next five weeks. We'll have a review of the former for you next week, but do you feel that five years is a "nice round number" for The Boys? As always, let us know your thoughts on that in the comments section.

