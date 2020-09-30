THE BOYS Season 2 Stages LORD OF THE RINGS Reunion With John Noble Set To Play Billy Butcher's Dad

It looks like this week's episode of The Boys will feature quite a Lord of the Rings as John Noble has joined the cast of the fan-favorite Amazon series as the father of Karl Urban's Billy Butcher.

With only two episodes to go, it looks like The Boys still has a few surprises left for us before the season comes to a close as series star Karl Urban (Thor: Ragnarok; Dredd) has revealed, via Instagram, that his former The Lord of the Rings co-star John Noble (Sleepy Hollow; Fringe) has joined the cast as Billy Butcher's father.

For now, he's only slated to appear in a guest-starring role in episode seven, which is titled "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker;" and coincidentally shares a name with a six-issue miniseries from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that was separate from the primary The Boys storyline.

In the miniseries, Butcher returns to England after learning of his father's passing and recounts his tragic life story, so it seems likely the episode will follow a similar plotline as we continue to learn more about the character's mysterious origin story and how he became the violent sonofabitch we've come to know and love.

As noted above, Noble and Urban previously starred together in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, with Noble playing Denethor II, the twenty-sixth Ruling Steward of Gondor; and Urban playing Éomer, the eventual eighteenth King of Rohan.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia. The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.