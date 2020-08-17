THE BOYS Season 2 Stars Karen Fukuhara And Tomer Capon Tease An Unexpected Frenchie Reveal - EXCLUSIVE

The Boys season two stars Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capon talk to us about how Frenchie and Kimiko's relationship will deepen moving forward, and it sounds like a big twist is in store for the former...

The Boys returns to Amazon for its second season on September 4th with three episodes, while new instalments will then be released over the following five weeks. After the show's critically acclaimed first year, there's a huge amount of excitement surrounding this next batch of episodes, and after watching the first few chapters, we promise you that you're in for a real treat.

You can check out our review next week, but in the meantime, we're sharing some excerpts from our recent conversations with the cast and crew of The Boys after participating in a series of roundtable interviews last month. Among those we spoke to were Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capon, who play the unique duo of Kimiko and Frenchie in the comic book adaptation.

Moving into season two, their relationship is beginning to deepen in some meaningful ways, particularly as they start finding a way to communicate. Here's what they had to say when we asked if they believe what their characters share could develop into more than just a friendship.

Capon: What do you mean, ‘more than just a friendship?’

Maybe romance?

Fukuhara: Romance!

Capon: [Laughs] We’re gonna have to wait and see! Take it away, Karen.

Fukuhara: Tomer and I have talked about this a lot, but even in the comics, the two characters...it’s not exactly romantic or sexual. It’s pretty open-ended I think, and maybe in the last chapter of the last book, I forget what the exact line was, but Frenchie says ‘It’s always been you’ or something very nice.

Capon: He just heard it in a movie he saw. [Laughs] No, but I do want to say something about something we’re going to find out in season two, and that's definitely about Frenchie’s sexuality. [Laughs] I’m not positive, you know, he loves...well, if females is the right word. Frenchie loves everything!

If this version of Frenchie is, in fact, gay, that's a big departure from the comic books, and something that should add some diversity to the team. Even if he's bisexual, that will definitely be noteworthy, and it's going to be very interesting seeing where this twist ends up taking his character in The Boys.

Check out the trailer for season two below:

