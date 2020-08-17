THE BOYS Season 2 Stars Karl Urban And Laz Alonso Hilariously Recall Shooting Inside THAT Whale - EXCLUSIVE

In what we're confident is one of the funniest, and craziest, stories you'll hear this week, The Boys stars Karl Urban and Laz Alonso reflect on what it was like shooting inside a whale carcass...minus AC!

During The Boys' [email protected] panel, a clip from the Amazon series was shared online showing Billy Butcher and his team being pursued by The Deep. They're racing to escape on a boat, but end up quite literally facing down a whale! How do they deal with that? By ramming the f***ing boat straight into it, of course. What comes next, however, is obviously completely crazy.

Without getting into spoilers, they end up inside the whale, and when we got to talk to Karl Urban and Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) during a recent roundtable interview, we had to ask about that day on set.

Alonso: Day? Day?! Try weeks!

Urban: Josh, I’m so glad you asked this question! [Laughs] I think of the funniest days on set was working inside that whale carcass. It was on an actual beach and there was this huge, gigantic sized whale and we were deep inside. It’s got to be, like, 90 degrees outside and I just remember looking over at Laz at one point and there’s sweat pouring down his face and I’ve never heard an actor say this in my entire career: ‘Can we get please get some AC in the whale?’ [Laughs] It was a lot of fun and we were drenched in blood.

Alonso: Can I defend myself, please? Just to put it into context, at the beginning of the season, when Eric [Kripke] told us about the idea of the whale with David, the First AD, the first thing David told us was, ‘Don’t worry guys, this whale is a state of the art whale, it’s got AC in it, and a tube feeding cold air into it, so you’re going to be fine.’ We get to the whale, it’s 90 inside, 120 outside the whale...I ask for the AC!

Urban: [Laughs] It’s like, ‘There’s no AC in the whale! Where’s the AC?’

Alonso: David later told me that they couldn’t fit the tube somehow. So, the tube they thought would fit couldn’t get into the whale, so the joke’s on me. I wanted AC inside the whale.

Urban: Look, fair enough, but it was just so insane and indicative of this show and the crazy shit that we get to do, that we’re even working inside a whale in the first place, let alone the fact it’s an unconditioned environment and the fact it’s reeking because there’s rotten whale guts everywhere. But, welcome to The Boys season two! [Laughs]

This hilarious exchange between the actors shows what a bond they've developed on set these past few years working on The Boys, and the dynamic between Billy Butcher and Mother's Milk continues to be a highlight during season two. That whale scene, meanwhile, is really something special, and is something you'll need to see to believe when the show returns to Amazon on September 4th.

The first three episodes will be available that day, with the following five added week by week.

We'll have much more for you on The Boys tomorrow, and our review will follow next Monday. Spending weeks in a whale without AC, however, shows what they went through to bring us the show for another year, though we're sure things will continue getting crazier as the season progresses.

