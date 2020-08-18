THE BOYS Season 2 Stars Karl Urban And Laz Alonso Tease The Divide Between The Team - EXCLUSIVE

The Boys stars Karl Urban and Laz Alonso talk to us about where we find the team heading into the show's second season, and why Hughie has created a rift between Billy Butcher and Mother's Milk...

The Boys returns to Amazon for its second season on September 4th with three episodes, while new instalments will then be released over the following five weeks. After the show's critically acclaimed first year, there's a huge amount of excitement surrounding this next batch of episodes, and after watching the first few chapters, we promise you that you're in for a real treat.

You can check out our review next week, but in the meantime, we're sharing some excerpts from our recent conversations with the cast and crew of The Boys after participating in a series of roundtable interviews last month. Among them were series standouts Karl Urban and Laz Alonso, and after talking about that whale scene, we now have more from the enigmatic actors.

When season two begins, Billy Butcher has only just returned to the team and there's a very clear divide between him and Mother's Milk as they clash with how best to handle Hughie. So, can get they back on the same page and can The Boys make things right moving forward?

"I think that fracture within The Boys is generated from the events of season one and how everyone was left at the end of season one," Urban explains. "Season two, especially at the beginning, not only do we have to deal with The Seven and taking them down, but we have to deal with this internal conflict within the group. That very much perceived act of Butcher turning against The Boys needs to be dealt with because he needs them and I guess they all need each other as wanted felons on the run."

"They have to learn to rely on each other for their very survival, otherwise they’re going to end up incarcerated," he continues. "Thematically, this season is every bit as much about ripping away the most important thing from every character as it is uniting these characters with what is most important."

Alonso, meanwhile, has his own way of viewing the unique dynamic his and Urban's characters share in season two. "You know, Mother’s Milk and Butcher are very much good cop, bad cop when it comes to Hughie. Mother’s Milk tries to bring him along with love, despite what may happen in the first episode, obviously, but then Butcher is the tough parent. He’s the disciplinarian. I love what gets revealed later on in the season. You understand that there’s a method to both of our madnesses in how we approach things, especially with Hughie."

It sounds like there are definitely some big surprises on the way this year, and that conflict at the heart of this team promises to be a huge part of those early episodes. If The Boys can't get their sh*t together, they're going to be in serious trouble, especially with The Seven hunting them down.

