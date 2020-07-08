THE BOYS Season 2 Stills Put The Spotlight On The Two Teams Ahead Of The Show's September 4 Return

Amazon Prime has released a batch of new stills from The Boys season two as Billy Butcher and his gang gear up for war against the "Supes" and the formidable new member of The Seven, Stormfront...

The Boys returns to Amazon Prime on September 4th, with the first three episodes premiering that day and a new instalment following each week for the remaining eight instalments.

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding the show's return, and we'll have exclusive interviews with the cast nearer that premiere date. In the meantime, a new batch of images have been released putting the spotlight both on Billy Butcher's crew and the corrupt members of The Seven.

As you can see, Homelander is "mourning" the fallen Translucent, Stormfront is getting in her teammate's face, and Billy and the gang are all splattered in blood from another dangerous mission.

Here's the description for season two of The Boys:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Check out the images below and stay tuned for more!

