THE BOYS Season 2 Teaser Features A NSFW Message From Karl Urban's Billy Butcher

We're getting closer to the premiere of The Boys , and Amazon has now released a foul-mouthed message to fans from Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, in which he dubs the Supes "sadistic f***ing monsters."

The latest teaser for The Boys season two doesn't feature much in the way of new footage (though there is a disturbing shot of Homelander), but there is a NSFW message from Billy Butcher.

"When you were a lad, you thought they were the greatest thing in the world. What you don't know is that Vought ain't nothing but a bunch of lying greedy c***s who don't give a f*** that their Supes are sadistic f***ing monsters," Karl Urban's Billy Butcher says in the video below. "We're the f***ing Boys. And we're coming for ya."

In related news, it was recently revealed that X-Men star Shawn Ashmore has joined the cast of the Amazon series as Lamplighter, the member of The Seven who "retired" shortly before season one. It was that which led to Starlight joining the team, but there could be more to his story than meets the eye.

Here's a first look at Lamplighter:





"We were thrilled that Shawn — who is, let’s be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter," showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. "He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We’re grateful to have him join our bloody little family."

Here's that foul-mouthed teaser too:

