THE BOYS Season 3 Details Reveal What The Amazon Series Has Planned For Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy

Some rumoured new details for season three of The Boys have been revealed, including what we can expect from Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, a character it seems will be undergoing some big changes here...

In Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's The Boys comic book series, there were multiple versions of Soldier Boy stretching from World War II right up to the present day. However, The Illuminerdi reports that the version we meet in the Amazon Prime TV series will have been the only character to take on that mantle.

Played by Jensen Ackles, this "hero" didn't get killed during the war. Instead, he helped the U.S. win and became an international celebrity in the years that followed.

Living a dream life as a movie star, he did eventually "die" during a mission and became a legend. But it seems that's not actually the real story, and it sounds like the mystery of what happened to Soldier Boy is going to play a huge role across the entire third season as Ackles is a series regular.

The site also reveals that another new character is coming to The Boys in the form of Supersonic. Described as a young Lantinx man in his 20s, he's one of the heroes from middle-America and Starlight's ex. They grew up together, competing on the Superhero Pageant Circuit, and even attended Bible Camp together. He's expected to appear in at least three or four episodes.

Some big changes are clearly coming to The Boys in its third season, and it's welcome news that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will be doing more than making a cameo appearance in the show.

What do you guys think?