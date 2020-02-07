THE BOYS Season 3 May Be Eyeing SUPERNATURAL & THE WALKING DEAD Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan For A Big Role

It's still way too early to say whether it will happen or not, but according to The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke, there may be a special role in line for Jeffrey Dean Morgan in season three.

The Boys doesn't return for its second season until early September, but the rumor mill is already churning for next year as Collider recently caught up with executive producer Eric Kripke (Supernatural; Timeless) and learned about a potentially very big addition the series could be making in season three.

After expressing his interest in joining the series last year, it appears that Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Supernatural; The Walking Dead) has indeed had discussions with Kripke about coming on for a role next season, although nothing is close to being official just yet. When pressed on whether he's considered bringing Morgan into the twisted world of The Boys, Kripke said,

“I absolutely have. There’s one role we’re already talking about. He has to, uh, we have to like coordinate. Because you know, he’s on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about. But we are, just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we’re both talking about it.”

It's hard to say which role he may be up for, whether it's a character from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original graphic novel or if it's a completely original creation. Also, like he said, coordinating with Morgan's The Walking Dead schedule may be easier said than done, especially after shows receive revised shooting schedules due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which may be longer than many are accustomed to.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia. The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.