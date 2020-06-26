THE BOYS Sets Early September Premiere Date; New Episodes Will Debut Weekly Through October 9

The Boys are back! Amazon Prime Video has finally confirmed that Eric Kripke's critically acclaimed superhero satire series will return for its hotly awaited second season in early September!

Following a fun-filled virtual Q&A session with the cast, Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that their critically acclaimed superhero satire The Boys will return for its eight-episode second season on September 4.

However, unlike the first season, the new batch of episodes will be released on a weekly basis rather than all at once. The first three episodes will drop on that aforementioned September premiere date, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday through October 9.

The season's official synopsis reads, "The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

Following the announcement, executive producer Eric Kripke (Supernatural; Timeless) shared the following statement to express his excitement and offer some reasoning behind why they decide to change up the release schedule.

“We cannot WAIT to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do.

**No, he didn’t."

During their nearly hour-long streaming event, Amazon also revealed new footage from the upcoming season, which you can enjoy for yourself in the video below:

SEASON 2 PREMIERES SEPT 4TH Y’ALL!!!! (also I’m a Yoshi-main in Smash in case you were wondering) SEE YOU LABOR DAY! 🖕🏻@TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/JzakBNOu1i — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) June 26, 2020

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia. The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.