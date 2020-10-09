THE BOYS Short Movie Reveals What Happened To Billy Butcher Between The Events Of Season 1 And 2

The first three episodes of The Boys season two debuted on Amazon last Friday, and the fourth instalment will premiere tomorrow. Those didn't really address where Billy Butcher was between season one and two, but as promised, we now have a short film shedding some light on what happened.

We don't get to see what Homelander did to him, but we do get to follow Billy after he woke up in that parking lot. Titled Butcher: A Short Film, it runs for five minutes, and makes for fun viewing.

In the video, we see Billy track down an old army buddy, but things quickly go south for him.

This isn't quite as exciting as some fans expected, but releasing this was a cool idea, and a better option than leaving these scenes once meant to be part of the premiere on the cutting room floor. Don't forget, you can check out our interview with Karl Urban about season two by clicking here.

Watch Butcher: A Short Film below:

