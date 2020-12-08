THE BOYS Showrunner Already Has An End Point In Mind According To Executive Producer Seth Rogen

Season two of The Boys is fast approaching, and executive producer Seth Rogen has confirmed in a new interview that showrunner Eric Kripke already has an end goal in sight for the popular Amazon series...

The first three episodes of The Boys season 2 arrives on Amazon on September 4th, and a third season has already been commissioned (during this year's [email protected]). However, while it's a series that clearly has plenty of gas left in the tank, executive producer Seth Rogen has confirmed that showrunner Eric Kripke has a finite plan in place for the critically acclaimed comic book adaptation.

"[Showrunner] Erik [Kripke] does have an ending in mind that he likes and is working towards," Rogen told GamesRadar. "But I do also know how fluid these things are."

He added that many of his favourite shows were created without a definite end point in mind, but noted that to the best of his knowledge, "[Kripke] has an endgame in sight and an ideal number of seasons in his head."

We recently caught up with Kripke and the cast of The Boys, and he told us how many seasons that is, but you'll have to check back here on the 17th for more details.

As for Rogen, he would go on to explain that on other shows, he's "literally been in the writers' room where someone says something and you go, 'Oh no, maybe we need two more seasons to do this idea we all like!.'" The difference with The Boys is that Kripke has been "very deliberate in the plotting out of the show" and that it's their goal to make a "crowd-pleasing experience."

So far, it's definitely fit that description, and there's a lot of excitement for season two.

