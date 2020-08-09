THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Explains The Decision For Episodes To Receive A Staggered Release

As we noted earlier today, The Boys has caused controversy by releasing episodes on a weekly basis rather than all in one go, and showrunner Eric Kripke now elaborates on why that decision was made!

Much to the chagrin of many fans, season 2 of The Boys hasn't been released in one go and after the first three episodes premiered last Friday, the rest will drop on Amazon week-by-week. That means it will take a total of six weeks to get through the entire season, and if the review bombing taking place is any indication, this decision has not been appreciated.

According to showrunner Eric Kripke, this was a creative choice made by the show's writers, and not a business decision dictated by Amazon.

"The airing schedule came actually when we were pretty close to being done – probably 3/4ths of the way through post-production," Kripke tells Collider. "For the record, it didn’t come from Amazon. It came from the producers… we’re the ones who pitched them. A lot of people over there were actually reluctant because it was a new idea or they don’t do it that often. We really wanted it and Amazon ended up agreeing that they’d give it a try."

The hope, according to Kripke, is that this will extend the discussion surrounding the series for more than a weekend. That will increase the buzz and hopefully the number of viewers tuning in.

"Our feeling is that when it airs all eight at once, it becomes a sugar rush of a binge," he continued. "People burn through it in a week or two. There’s an intense amount of activity and then it sort of fades. There’s so many great moments in season 2, we want to give it time to marinate so people can reflect on it and talk about it before they move on to the next thing and be in the conversation a little longer. I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy."

Having something to look forward to isn't the worst thing in the world right now, though impatient fans used to binging TV shows like The Boys are definitely going to have to get used to the new norm.

