THE BOYS Spinoff Focusing On A College For Young Superheroes In The Works At Amazon

The massive popularity of Amazon's The Boys has led to the announcement of a spinoff series, but it doesn't sound like any familiar faces will feature, as the show will be set at a college for supes...

F*cking diabolical!

A spinoff seems almost inevitable when a show reaches a certain level of success, and The Boys is no different. The trades report that Amazon has been developing a sister-show set at a Vought International-run college for young adult supes for a while, but it's now being fast-tracked.

The untitled, R-rated series is being written by executive producer Craig Rosenberg, and is described as "part college show and part Hunger Games, [it] follows the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

So, doesn't sound like any members of Butcher's crew or The Seven will feature to any great extent, but we might still see a guest appearance or two.

Like the other major streaming services, Amazon doesn't share detailed viewing figures for its shows, but reports indicate that season two of the satirical comic book adaptation had the most watched global debut ever for an Amazon original series.

The sixth season 2 episode of The Boys, "The Bloody Doors off," hits Amazon tomorrow, you can check out an extended promo for that below.