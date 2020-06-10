THE BOYS Spinoff Will Draw Inspiration From The Comic's Controversial X-MEN Parody, The G-Men

It was recently announced that a The Boys spinoff series focusing on a college for young supes is in the works at Amazon, and showrunner Eric Kripke has now confirmed that it'll be based on The G-Men...

We recently found out that the popularity of The Boys had led to Amazon fast-tracking a sister-show set at a Vought International-run college for young adult supes, and now thanks to showrunner Eric Kripke, we have a better idea of what to expect.

The untitled, R-rated series is being written by executive producer Craig Rosenberg, and is described as "part college show and part Hunger Games, [it] follows the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

This prompted speculation that the show might be based The G-Men from the source comic books, and Kripke has now confirmed that the controversial super-team will at least partially inspire the direction of the new series.

“I would say it’s loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there’s sort of an educational, college experience,” Kripke told The Wrap. “And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to ‘The Boys,’ where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction.”

In the comics, The G-Men's equivalent of Charles Xavier is a twisted paedophile named John Godolkin who sexually molests the children under his care, so... yeah, let's hope they don't stick too close to the source material this time.

The Season 2 finale of The Boys, "What I know," hits Amazon this Friday.