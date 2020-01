Taking A Look Ahead At Vince Gilligan's BETTER CALL SAUL Season 5 Netflix Release Schedule

With the upcoming Season 5 of Better Call Saul set to be the last, fans are more excited than ever to know when they can take one more wild ride with Jimmy McGill before his transformation to Saul Goodman.

Season 5 ofis ready to hit AMC on February 23, leaving just over a month until fans finally get to see how Jimmy McGill completes his transformation into (spoiler?) Saul Goodman, the lawyer everyone loves to hate who was initially introduced in Vince Gilligan'sas played by the Bob Odenkirk.Despite February 23rd being the datereturns to cable, many fans of the series watch it via the streaming giant Netflix and are already looking ahead to see when the final season of Saul's adventures will be available to view. Thanks to What's On Netflix, we now have some idea of the upcoming Netflix release schedule - at least for those regions that recieve the show the day after it airs.As evidenced from the table below, there are ten episodes in the upcoming season, and Netflix confirmed back in September that the episodes would begin launching weekly starting February 24th, the day after theSeason 5 premiere.The following schedule will apply to the UK, mainland Europe including Poland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, and certain Latin American and Asian regions as well. South Africa, Spain, Canada, and Iceland will not receive the following weekly episodes ofSeason 5.Fans should be happy with this confirmation that all of the regions which previously saw weekly episode uploads are still going to do so - unlikeandwhich will no longer do the same going forward. Meanwhile, the United States and other regions are still waiting forSeason 4 to hit the streaming service, so there is at least a year's wait ahead of fans in the states.What do you think? Are you excited for the upcoming season ofor are you still re-watchingon Netflix? Let us know your thoughts and check out the Joyride trailer for season 5 ofbelow!