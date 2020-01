Ryan Hurst's Beta From THE WALKING DEAD Confirmed To Have Been A SPOILER Before The Apocalypse

In the fight against the Whisperers, there's no going back...

Those who kept up withcomic book series long enough to make it through the arc containing The Whisperers will be able to tell you that Beta, the hulking brute who serves Alpha (duh), was famous prior to the zombie apocalypse.While in the comics his fame came from being a professional basketball player - understandable at his size - fans have been wondering if the Beta they have gotten to know in AMC's flagship series- played by Ryan Hurstmight have been famous for a different reason altogether.When the below image appeared inSeason 5 Episode 14, it soon started making the rounds on the internet after, with fans believing that the cover resembling Ryan Hurst could be hinting at the past of the character (check out the photo for yourself below).Now, it was a rather divisive theory as the image isn't the easiest to make out. While the man on the cover does resemble Ryan Hurst, many people were quick to point out that he also resembles most country western singers.Speculation was further fueled during an episode of the main series -Season 10 Episode 5 - when Magna is shown listening to a record which many fans claimed to sound like a crooning Ryan Hurst.Fans can finally rest however, now that Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple has come forward with the truth and confirmed via an interview with EW, saying the following;What do you guys think? Could there be other hidden easter eggs that connect the shows that fans haven't picked up on yet? Will we get to hear more of Hurst singing in the future?Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and if you haven't seen it yet, be sure to check out the trailer forbelowreturns next month, February 23rd, with eight more episodes.