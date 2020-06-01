THE WALKING DEAD Actress Danai Gurira Needed The Writers To Make A Change To One Of Her FInal Episodes
Danai Gurira is the next big actress to move on from The Walking Dead, which makes sense considering she has commitments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to mention the possibility of her joining Andrew Lincoln in the upcoming Walking Dead movies.
Michonne is one of the more popular characters left on The Walking Dead, but it's well known that she's making her exit during Season 10. Now we have word on a change the actress made to episode 8...
The actress isn't quite gone yet, however, and she is making sure to do her part to keep things running on the show as best as she can - even attempting to stay true to characters who aren't around any more in her final episodes. Warning, spoilers for Season 10 of AMC's The Walking Dead follow.
A few episodes back, fans witnessed the death of community doctor, Siddiq. Siddiq is the one who has a child with Rosita and was indirectly responsible for Carl's ultimate demise. He was also responsible for delivering the "my mercy prevails over my wrath" line to Rick Grimes, which ultimately impacted the resolution with Negan, and much more.
When Siddiq died, the original plan was to keep Michonne's character in the dark about it. This is likely down to time constraints or too many plotlines, but Danai Gurira went to the writers and reminded them of who Siddiq was and who he was important to - the Grimes family.
Sliding past Siddiq's death without allowing Michonne to process it before she exits the show seemed to cheapen their relationship in the actress's eyes, and for anyone who has seen episode 8 of this season, it is obvious that the writers took Gurira's advice and went ahead and made the necessary adjustments as she requested.
The same cycle comes back into play when Michonne must deal with Virgil, and it's the death of Siddiq that reminds her how her mercy must prevail over her wrath after all, giving the episode and the series some very welcome symmetry before Michonne makes her exit. And who knows, if Virgil winds up leading Michonne to where Rick has been all along, maybe everything worked out for a reason.
What do you think of these episode changes, and how do you think Michonne will be written off the show? Check out the trailer for The Walking Dead Season 10 below!
In the fight against the Whisperers, there's no going back...
The Walking Dead Season 10 returns February 23rd with eight more episodes.
