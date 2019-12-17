THE WALKING DEAD: Judith Grimes Actress Cailey Fleming On Danai Gurira's Exit From The Show

Fans are well aware that Danai Gurira is the next star to make her exit from The Walking Dead in time for Lauren Cohan's return, and now Judith actress Cailey Fleming has opened up about it. Check it out!

One of the most popular characters from the later seasons of The Walking Dead is without a doubt Judith Grimes; child of Rick, and surrogate daughter to Michonne.



Judith's relationships with the adults around her in the wake of her father's "death" (see Season 9, Episode 4) is one of the strongest aspects of her character. Seeing her interact with Negan, Michonne, and the others brings viewers something that is much needed in the aftermath of Carl's death - a preserved innocence.



The mother-daughter relationship between Michonne and Judith is soon to end, however, with Danai Gurira already confirmed to be leaving the series in time for Lauren Cohan's return. Actress Cailey Fleming had the following to say about their inevitable parting of ways.



“It’s like a farewell to Michonne, and it’s a farewell to Danai, and it’s kind of sad to see Danai leave the show. She’s been on for so long and I got to bond with her a lot last year [in Season 9], and I’m really grateful for that, and I’m really grateful for the relationship that I get to build with her. I think it’s really amazing, and I love getting to work with her.”



Fleming also mentions that she is inspired by Gurira and her work, and that she is a role model for her.



“She works so hard, and she puts so much effort into the show, and she goes 110% out of everything that she does. And so it’s a little bit sad to see her go, but I know whatever she does she’s gonna be amazing at it, and I know she’s gonna follow her dreams. She’s gonna do her own thing, you know? She’s gonna be amazing and I’m super happy for her.”



What do you think about these comments? How do you think Michonne will be written off the show? Check out the trailer for The Walking Dead Season 10 below!







