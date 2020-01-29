THE WALKING DEAD Mid-Season Premiere Key Art Spotlights The Show's Main Characters
The Whisperer War continues when AMC's zombie drama The Walking Dead returns on February 23rd with the Season 10 mid-season premiere, which will bring us the final eight episodes of the season. Fans are excited to see Danai Gurira's final episodes and the return of Lauren Cohan's Maggie.
The second half of The Walking Dead Season 10 is set to make its debut in less than a month, and AMC has now begun to release some key art of several of the show's characters. Check out the details below!
When we last saw our survivors they were left all but hopeless, with many of them trapped in a dangerous cave filled with walkers. Having led our heroes to what seems to be their doom and with Negan now in her ranks, can Alpha be stopped, or will she lead her Whisperer Army to victory?
Thanks to AMC, we now have a look at four pieces of key art from the upcoming mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead Season 10. The images below feature Alpha (Samantha Morton), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Michonne (Danai Gurira), along with the mantra "We are the Walking Dead".
Check them out below along with the trailer, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped - some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief. All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities which includes the new and potentially deadly threat of having added Negan to their ranks.
Through this conflict and all they’ve lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again. But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.
The Walking Dead returns with the Season 10 mid-season premiere on February 23rd at 9 pm on AMC.
