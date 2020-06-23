THE WALKING DEAD Panels Announced For This July's Comic-Con@Home Event

Press Release

AMC ANNOUNCES PANELS FOR "THE WALKING DEAD," "FEAR THE WALKING DEAD," "THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND" AND "NOS4A2" AT THIS YEAR'S [email protected]

[email protected] RUNS JULY 23-26

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22, 2020 - AMC announced today virtual panels for several series at this year's [email protected], including The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and NOS4A2. [email protected] runs from July 23 to July 26 this year. Dates and times of the AMC panels will be communicated closer to the event.

Panel details below:

THE WALKING DEAD

The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, "A Certain Doom," which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series' upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel will feature Gimple, Showrunners and Executive Producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con International debut as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Hardwick, the series' panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt.

NOS4A2

NOS4A2 returns to Comic-Con for its second season, which kicked off on Sunday, June 21 and airs through August 23. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Clark Collis, the panel will feature Showrunner and Executive Producer Jami O'Brien, Executive Producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto.