THE WALKING DEAD Producers Share An Update On Where Things Stand With RICK GRIMES Movie

The Walking Dead no longer breaks ratings records, but a Rick Grimes movie remains in the works, and we now have an update on where things stand with the spinoff courtesy of the producers...

The Walking Dead was once one of the biggest TV shows on the planet, but the interest of fans started to wane, and while it still does respectable numbers, it's hard to say whether plans for a big screen spinoff revolving around Rick Grimes will prove to be a box office hit. Production has been paused due to COVID-19, of course, so where do things currently stand with the movie?

"We're coming along in a big way. We're just in this particular space where we have [to wait]," the Skybound Entertainment co-founder David Alpert said during a virtual Skybound Xpo panel (via ComicBook.com). "We can't shoot right now, so that's just the big thing holding us back."

"We are desperate to get back into production, and get everything going," he continued, "but we have something really exciting, really unique, really different, and can't wait to get it going. We just have to wait for it to be safe."

As you might expect, The Walking Dead comic book writer and TV series producer Robert Kirkman is also heavily involved in the project, and he promised fans tuning in that they remain hard at work on continuing Rick's story. "There's tons of stuff going on behind the scenes. I don't want anyone to think that we're just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end."

"I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better. I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we're getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it's perfect. But when things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie," Kirkman concluded.

This is definitely a positive update, and this week's [email protected] is expected to deliver updates on both The Walking Dead's return and season ten premiere date. With that in mind, it's highly likely we could get some more intel on where things stand with this Rick Grimes movie during that event.

Stay tuned!