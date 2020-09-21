THE WALKING DEAD Season 10 Finale "A Certain Doom" Promo Stills Find Beta Out For Revenge

The real Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead is set to air on October 4, and AMC has now shared some new promo stills for the episode. Will Daryl, Carol and the others manage to avoid "A Certain Doom"?

AMC recently announced that The Walking Dead had been renewed for a 24-episode final season, and will come to an end in 2022. There are several spinoffs on the way, though, and we still have the real Season 10 finale to look forward to next month.

Although the episode we saw back in April was forced to serve as the finale because of the industry wide COVID-19 production shut-downs, and actual conclusion to the season is set to air on October 4, and AMC has now shared a full batch of promo stills for "A Certain Doom."

There's no sign of Lauren Cohan as the returning Maggie Rhee, but we do see Daryl, Carol, Father Gabriel, Judith and the rest of the survivors preparing for the now vengeance-driven Beta and his new herd of walkers.

You'll find some of the main images below, and you can head over to Spoiler TV to see the rest.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

Do you guys plan on tuning in for "A Certain Doom" this October? Let us know in the comments.