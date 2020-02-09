THE WALKING DEAD Season 10 Finale "A Certain Doom" Promo Teases The End Of The Whisperer War

The real Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead is set to air on October 4, and AMC has now shared a new promo for the episode. Will Daryl, Carol and the others manage to avoid "A Certain Doom"?

Although the episode we saw back in April was forced to serve as the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead because of the industry wide COVID-19 production shut-downs, and actual conclusion to the season is set to air on October 4, and FOX TV (The UK network for the show) has now released a new promo.

It's brief, but it does contain some new shots that didn't feature in the [email protected] teaser, as we see Daryl, Carol, Father Gabriel, Judith and the rest of the survivors prepare for the now vengeance-driven Beta and his new herd of walkers.

Although she doesn't appear in the promo, the returning Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is expected to factor into the final battle.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

