THE WALKING DEAD Season 10 Finale Gets An Air Date And Sneak Peek; Big Update On Season 11 Plans

During The Walking Dead's [email protected] panel, it was confirmed that the delayed season 10 finale will air on AMC on October 4th. A sneak peek was also released, and that shows a massive gathering of the undead alongside the revenge-hungry Whisperers. You can check that out by watching the video below for the full panel.

In terms of news, it's obviously an uncertain time right now, but October does look set to be a big month for The Walking Dead franchise if what few details this panel revealed are any indication.

This finale will be followed by the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and looking ahead to the future, it was said that there won't be a season 11 in 2020; instead, AMC is working on an "extended" season 10 which will include at least six additional episodes which are currently on track to air on the network early next year.

A synopsis for the season 10 finale reveals little saying only that, "Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War." The episode - titled "A Certain Doom" was directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

