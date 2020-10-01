THE WALKING DEAD Showrunner Scott Gimple Teases Plans For Event Series Featuring Dead Characters' Backstories
The Walking Dead has gained and lost many followers over its decade-long run on television. While some people complain that AMC focuses too much on the spinoffs, others complain that the flagship series goes down hill each time it loses an important character such as Abraham Ford or Glenn Rhee. For those who feel the latter is the case, we might just have some good news for you.
Scott M. Gimple, one of the minds in charge of running the ever-growing The Walking Dead universe has recently spoken up about what other projects fans can look forward to soon in the future - read on!
When recently speaking with EW, showrunner Scott M. Gimple opened up about his plans and dreams for more side projects and what they're working on in addition to The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the movies. It seems like the approach they are taking is similar to that of Cloverfield and what John Krasinski hopes for his A Quiet Place Franchise in that there will be different storytellers telling different stories contained within this universe and bound by its rules, but don't necessarily effect one another.
We’re working on a big push of something I was working on originally and then I got much more focused on the shows in my first year on this job and developing World Beyond and getting the movie going. We really do want to come out with different TV formats, meaning shorter things, and then some event series, limited event series. I’m trying to get together a number of different things that we can show at different times during the year, and this focuses on characters we miss and we lost. It focuses on aspects of that new mythology. It focuses on stories that occur in our universe and have nothing to do with anything. Nothing to do with the shows or the movies, that are just these little zombie tales that happen in our world with our rules and our timeline but are just really great zombie stories, really great stories of the end of the world. I’ve been working on that with a variety of people, and that’s actually proving to be super fun and interesting.
Some limited series focused around lost characters could be a win for fans - filling in the backstory for people fans didn't feel they spent enough time with - but Gimple assures in his interview that all their attention won't be focused on just that one type of storytelling.
That’s exactly what we’re doing. I mean, it isn’t the only thing we’re doing. It’s not like everything is like Gotham, but that’s one of the sort of three kind of categories that we’re tackling. It’s awesome. It’s awesome to be able to play with characters that we’ve lost, and it’s awesome to fill in some of the blanks.
It's definitely interesting to imagine which characters would be explored. Especially if you take into consideration when they're introduced, the amount of time spent in the apocalypse on their own, as well as their popularity with fans. Some of my favorite characters for prequel stories would be Glen Rhee, The Governor, Negan, Abraham Ford, or maybe even the Dixon brothers.
What do you guys think and who would you like to see in a prequel event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and if you haven't seen it yet, be sure to check out the trailer for The Walking Dead Season 10! The Walking Dead Season 10 returns February 23rd with eight more episodes.
In the fight against the Whisperers, there's no going back...
