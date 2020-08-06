THE WALKING DEAD: Velveteen Dream Channels Negan During NXT Title Match At TAKEOVER: IN YOUR HOUSE

The Velveteen Dream took on NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Backlot Brawl at TakeOver: In Your House last night, and the always flamboyant Superstar paid tribute to The Walking Dead 's Negan with his outfit...

It's not uncommon for WWE Superstars to pay homage to their favorite comic book characters with their ring gear, but while the likes of Rey Mysterio, Johnny Gargano and Alexa Bliss often don superhero-inspired outfits, NXT's Velveteen Dream went in a slightly more sinister direction.

The Dream faced off against Adam Cole in a Backlot Brawl for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: In Your House last night, and channeled The Walking Dead's Negan by sporting a leather jacket, red neck scarf, baseball bat and shit-eating grin.

Unfortunately, merely paying tribute to a notoriously violent and ruthless character wasn't quite enough to get the job done, and despite a valiant effort from Dream, the leader of the Undisputed ERA retained the title when he hit his opponent with a devastating Panama Sunrise into a pile of steel chairs.

As per the match stipulation, Dream will never get another shot at the title while Cole is champion, and there's a lot of speculation that he may now move to either Raw or SmackDown.

Did you guys check out In Your House? If So, what did you think? You'll find the rest of the event's results below.

