ORPHAN BLACK Cast Set To Reunite This Sunday For Virtual Table Read Of Two Episodes

Joining a long list of TV shows hosting virtual reunions during this ongoing pandemic, the cast of Orphan Black has announced their plans to reunite this Sunday for a virtual table read of two episodes!

Three years after wrapping its series finale, Primetime Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany and the principal cast of BBC America's Orphan Black are set to reunite this weekend for a virtual table read of two episodes in support of Mental Health Awareness in May and International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

The two episodes in question are Season 1, Episode 6: "Variations Under Domestication" and Season 1, Episode 7: "Parts Developed in an Unusual Manner," which originally aired May 4, 2013, and May 11, 2013, respectively.

Confirmed attendees include Tatiana Maslany as Alison, Cosima, Sarah, and Helena; Maria Doyle Kennedy as Mrs. S; Jordan Gavaris as Felix; Kristian Bruun as Donnie; Kevin Hanchard as Detective Art Bell; Dylan Bruce as Paul; Evelyne Brochu as Dr. Delphine Cormier; Josh Vokey as Scott; Michael Mando as Vic; Inga Cadranel as Detective Angela DeAngelis; Eric Johnson as Chad Norris; Natalie Lisinska as Ainsley; and Kathryn Alexandre acting double; along with co-creators, Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, executive producer Kerry Appleyard, writer Will Pascoe, and co-producer Mackenzie Donaldson.

The virtual table read will begin on May 17, at 3 p.m. EST on the show's official Facebook page.





“Kristian Bruun and I started talking about the idea of doing an Orphan Black reunion back when everything had shut down. We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time. We chose two charities, CenterLink and Sistering Toronto. CenterLink supports over 250 LGBTQ community centers across the world. Our LGBTQ fans have always been deeply important to us. Sistering Toronto helps at risk, socially isolated women and trans people in Toronto, who are certainly in dire need right now of support, resources, and healthcare.



In addition to raising funds, we hope that we can bring some joy to the fans, something intimate just for them, make them feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we’re all far apart. Going back to the first season for some nostalgia and iconic moments. All of the cast and producers and writers did a zoom chat the other day to discuss things and none of us wanted to hang up. Our show was always about family and community and sestrahood, so bringing us all back together for this just felt right.”