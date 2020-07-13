BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Stunt Team Level Some Serious Allegations At Showrunner Joss Whedon

It seems Justice League star Ray Fisher's decision to speak out against Joss Whedon has inspired others to do the same, because Buffy the Vampire Slayer 's stunt team have made some serious allegations...

Justice League star Ray Fisher recently made headlines when he accused Joss Whedon of unprofessional and abusive behaviour while the director was helming the movie's reshoots. Now, a number of other damaging allegations have now been shared via Metro, this time regarding Whedon's time working on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The TV show's stunt coordinator, Jeff Pruitt, dubbed the filmmaker an "egomaniac" and claims he told his now wife, stuntwoman Sophia Crawford, to end their relationship if she wanted to remain part of the hit series.

"By season four I'd become fed up and told them I was going to leave to direct Second Unit on another series," Pruitt says of what became a strained relationship with Whedon as the show found success. "The producers told me that Joss reacted as if I was having an affair or something behind his back."

Apparently, it was then that Whedon asked Crawford to remain part of Buffy the Vampire Slayer...providing she break up with Pruitt. "I was called into the office and I was given an ultimatum," she recalls. "And they said to me, 'Come back to the show, but you need to leave Jeff, or don't come back.' And so I basically started crying. And I said 'F you. That's horrible, bye."

While these claims definitely point to potentially unprofessional behaviour, it also doesn't sound like the biggest crime on Whedon's part, and is likely something that happens regularly on Hollywood productions where there's bad blood. Thus far, no other major stars have spoken out against the director, and no one from his time working on The Avengers has shared any negative comments.

Fisher, however, responded with the following:

