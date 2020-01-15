ARROW: A New Emerald Archer Rises In The Promo For Season 8, Episode 9 - "Green Arrow & The Canaries"

With Oliver Queen down for the count, next week's episode will see a new Emerald Archer rise to protect Star City. The hour will also serve as a backdoor pilot for a possible spinoff series.

Arrow, fans will get an early taste of a series she may be fronting this fall with Green Arrow & The Canaries.



The episode will see Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) reunite with Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) as she has her entire new reality upended, resulting in her ultimately donning the green hood to join her mentors in a battle against a new threat to Star City.



"Green Arrow & The Canaries" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)



STAR CITY 2040 - It's the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can't help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama (#809). Original airdate 1/21/2020.

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) may be gone, but his legend lives on in his daughter, and next week in the penultimate episode of



Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807A_0192b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ben Lewis as William Clayton and Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0060b.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0080b.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0100b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary, Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke and Byron Mann as Yao Fei -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0103b.jpg -- Pictured: Sebastian Dunn as Edward Fyers (right) -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0117b.jpg -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0126b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary and Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0326b.jpg -- Pictured: Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0130b.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0157b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0158b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0160b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Katherine McNamara as Mia and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0325b.jpg -- Pictured: Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0165b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary, Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke and Byron Mann as Yao Fei -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0167b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren and Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

