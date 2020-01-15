ARROW: A New Emerald Archer Rises In The Promo For Season 8, Episode 9 - "Green Arrow & The Canaries"

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) may be gone, but his legend lives on in his daughter, and next week in the penultimate episode of Arrow
, fans will get an early taste of a series she may be fronting this fall with Green Arrow & The Canaries
.
The episode will see Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) reunite with Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) as she has her entire new reality upended, resulting in her ultimately donning the green hood to join her mentors in a battle against a new threat to Star City.
"Green Arrow & The Canaries" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)
To check out photos from episode seven, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!
STAR CITY 2040 - It's the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can't help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama (#809). Original airdate 1/21/2020.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807A_0192b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ben Lewis as William Clayton and Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0060b.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0080b.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0100b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary, Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke and Byron Mann as Yao Fei -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0103b.jpg -- Pictured: Sebastian Dunn as Edward Fyers (right) -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0117b.jpg -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0126b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary and Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0326b.jpg -- Pictured: Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0130b.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0157b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0158b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0160b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Katherine McNamara as Mia and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0325b.jpg -- Pictured: Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0165b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary, Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke and Byron Mann as Yao Fei -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Purgatory" -- Image Number: AR807B_0167b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren and Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, he protects his city with the help of former soldier John Diggle, computer-science expert Felicity Smoak, former protégé Roy Harper, brilliant inventor Curtis Holt, street-savvy Rene Ramirez and meta-human Dinah Drake. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, forcing him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.
Arrow features:
Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow
Katie Cassidy Rodgers as Laurel Lance/Black Siren
David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan
Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog
Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary
Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke
Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak/Blackstar
Ben Lewis as William Clayton
Charlie Barnett as John Diggle Jr.
Willa Holland as Thea Queen/Speedy
Arrow returns with an all-new episode January 21