ARROW Actor David Ramsey Promises That Diggle's GREEN LANTERN Teases Will Be Addressed In Series Finale

The last few seasons of The CW's Arrow have heavily teased that John Diggle aka Spartan, is actually destined to become a new Green Lantern. Fans will finally get closure this Tuesday in the series finale.

A Flash from an alternate dimension sees John and asks where his ring is. A flashback to John's military days reveals that his stepfather's last name is Stewart (a tease that Diggle's name could be John Stewart). These teasers and more have all but assured fans that a Green Lantern power ring is in Diggle's future.



Speaking to TV Line, actor David Ramsey says fans will finally receive a definitive answer this Tuesday, during the series finale.



"Without a doubt. You are absolutely going to get your answers. And well-deserved answers. We’ve been talking about this for years, and I think everyone by series’ end will be very happy."



One of the most popular supporting characters on Arrow, a guest spot on The Flash following the Arrow series finale already has fans buzzing about Diggle possibly making a move to Central City.



Arrow‘s season 8, episode 10 series finale "Fadeout" airs Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9/8c, closing out an eight-year run that birthed a massive DC Comics television universe. A 1-hr special before the series finale, Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye will examine the show's impact.



#ARROW fam bam! The amount of love and respect I have for my cast is insane. Couldn't imagine these long nights with anyone else 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8vRCvc4scb — Katie Cassidy Rodgers (@MzKatieCassidy) November 12, 2019

Katie Cassidy's Earth-2 Laurel Lance will co-lead The CW's planned Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff, which follows the daughter of Oliver and Felicity.



Working on Arrow changed my life. And every single time I think I’ve got my emotions in check, something like this happens. pic.twitter.com/wouKl1LrOX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 12, 2019

Words can’t even begin to express what Arrow has meant to me. Best 8 years of my life. The cast and crew of the show have become my family. I’m going to miss them. I’m wrapped. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 14, 2019

It all started and ends with Amell. However, rumors persist that Oliver will somehow turn into The Spectre before season's end so perhaps Amell's time in the Arrowverse isn't truly over just yet?



Thanks for all the memories and for all the fun and to all of my #Arrow family, especially @StephenAmell, Congratulations on a most amazing run. pic.twitter.com/ODxdgb4Hn5 — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) November 13, 2019

Despite fans consistently clamoring for Donnell's full-time return after his character's season 1 demise, Donnell went on to find greater success on NBC's Chicago Med and recently returned to theater acting.



Series wrap on #Arrow. What a legacy this show will hold forever. I feel so blessed to have been apart of it. — Echo Kellum (@EchoK) November 14, 2019

Kellum departed Arrow in season 7 but returns as a special guest in season 8. Fun Fact: A graudate of several improve theater groups (including the Upright Citizens Brigade) He also voice several Rick and Morty characters and regularly appears in Instagram comedy skits.



💚 #Arrow 🏹 pic.twitter.com/OalT1LBB7n — Juliana Harkavy (@JulianaHarkavy) November 12, 2019

That’s a wrap. 💚 #Arrow pic.twitter.com/BmZSTntCOm — Juliana Harkavy (@JulianaHarkavy) November 14, 2019

Juliana Harkavy's Dinah Drake will co-lead the upcoming Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff, which will receive a backdoor pilot later on in season 8.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0032b.jpg -- Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0087b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0135b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0154b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Willa Holland as Thea Queen and Colton Haynes as Roy Harper -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0197b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0394b.jpg -- Pictured: Colton Haynes as Roy Harper -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0438b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Colton Haynes as Roy Harper, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels, Joe Dinicol as Rory Regan/Ragman, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Willa Holland as Thea Queen and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0541b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels, Joe Dinicol as Rory Regan/Ragman, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog and Willa Holland as Thea Queen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0123b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Willa Holland as Thea Queen, Susanna Thompson as Moira Queen, Jack Moore as William Clayton and Sea Shimooka as Emiko Queen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0147b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0169b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.