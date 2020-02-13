ARROW Concept Art Reveals An Unused Look For Huntress Even Better Than HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY

"This is Huntress 2.0 concept I did for costume designer Maya Mani around the same time we explored the Green Arrow and Canary suit toward the end of season 6," Poon explains. "Too bad she didn't come back before the series was over, would have loved to see this come to life."

We could see more of Huntress in the Arrowverse moving forward, of course, as Helena's adoptive daughter Bianca was introduced in Green Arrow and the Canaries so perhaps this costume could be used there. This is arguably an even cooler look for the character than what ended up on the big screen too.



"Daddy's Little Monster"





Shortly before it all kicks off at the Booby Trap, Harley Quinn and her girl gang start looking through some of her old gear. The bustier Renee Montoya ends up wearing is clearly a reference to Harley's comic book attire but we also get a fun nod to 2016's Suicide Squad.



Dinah Lance pulls out a tattered t-shirt that says "Daddy's Little Monster" across the front and Harley quickly pulls it away and says it has sentimental value. As you may recall, Harley wore that during her time as a member of Task Force X (she also talks about having a bomb in her neck once upon a time, another reference to the events of David Ayer's movie).

