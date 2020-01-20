ARROW Series Finale Photos Bring Some Big Names Back From The Dead For Oliver Queen's Farewell

Arrow
is nearing its end and The CW has today released some official images from the series finale which airs on January 28th. It appears as if Oliver Queen's funeral will be a major part of the proceedings, and with that comes the shock return of some familiar faces to Star City.
Yes, it seems that when Oliver/The Sprectre remade the Multiverse, he brought back some old friends and gave them the happy ending they deserve. As you can see in the gallery below, we see Susanna Thompson as Moira Queen, Colton Haynes as Roy Harper, Willa Holland as Thea Queen, Sea Shimooka as Emiko Queen, and many more.
Will the likes of Tommy Merlyn and Quentin Lance also return? Time will tell, but it seems likely.
Check out the synopsis for the series finale - titled "Fadeout" - below:
STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” — After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.
To see the full gallery of stills from this episode, hit the "View List" button!
