ARROW Series Finale Promo Promises An Emotional Sendoff For The CW's Emerald Archer

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” — After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.



To see the full gallery of stills from this episode, hit the "View List" button!





Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810A_0055b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810A_0055b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Tonight's penultimate episode of- which also serves as a backdoor pilot for the potentialspinoff - proved that the events ofhad some major ramifications for the Multiverse, and they will continue to be felt in the January 28th series finale, "Fadeout."The CW aired a brief promo for the episode after tonight's installment, and while it doesn't contain a lot of footage from the actual finale (most is from the retrospective that'll precede it), we do get a glimpse of some familiar faces bidding a fond farewell to the fallen Emerald Archer.Check out the promo below along with some official stills, and let us know what you thought of tonight's episode in the comments.