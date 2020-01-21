ARROW Series Finale Promo Promises An Emotional Sendoff For The CW's Emerald Archer

Tonight's penultimate episode of Arrow
- which also serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential Green Arrow and the Canaries
spinoff - proved that the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths
had some major ramifications for the Multiverse, and they will continue to be felt in the January 28th series finale, "Fadeout."
The CW aired a brief promo for the episode after tonight's installment, and while it doesn't contain a lot of footage from the actual finale (most is from the retrospective that'll precede it), we do get a glimpse of some familiar faces bidding a fond farewell to the fallen Emerald Archer.
Check out the promo below along with some official stills, and let us know what you thought of tonight's episode in the comments.
STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” — After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.
To see the full gallery of stills from this episode, hit the "View List" button!
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810A_0055b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0032b.jpg -- Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0087b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0135b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0154b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Willa Holland as Thea Queen and Colton Haynes as Roy Harper -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0197b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0394b.jpg -- Pictured: Colton Haynes as Roy Harper -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0438b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Colton Haynes as Roy Harper, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels, Joe Dinicol as Rory Regan/Ragman, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Willa Holland as Thea Queen and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0541b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels, Joe Dinicol as Rory Regan/Ragman, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog and Willa Holland as Thea Queen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0123b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Willa Holland as Thea Queen, Susanna Thompson as Moira Queen, Jack Moore as William Clayton and Sea Shimooka as Emiko Queen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0147b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0169b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0188b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.