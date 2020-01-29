ARROW Series Finale Seemingly Sets-Up The Introduction Of Green Lantern To The Arrowverse
Green Arrow is dead, long live Green Lantern!
After years of speculation, last night's series finale of Arrow finally laid some solid groundwork for the introduction of a small-screen take on Green Lantern. Find out how the big tease went down...
Last night's series finale of The CW's Arrow bid farewell to Stephen Amell's Emerald Archer, but the closing moments of the episode seemingly laid the groundwork for the introduction of a far more powerful DC superhero.
As John Diggle made his way to Metropolis after laying his friend to rest, a meteor crashed from the sky right next to him. On closer inspection that meteor turned out to be a box, and that box contained... well, we don't actually find out for certain, but that glowing green light should be a pretty big clue!
Fans have long speculated that Diggle would eventually become The Arrowverse's incarnation of Green Lantern, and while the show has teased the possibility in the past, this seems like pretty solid confirmation.
"After six long seasons of teasing, teasing, teasing," actor David Ramsey joked while being interviewed by TV Guide. "We did have some restrictions from DC, so we had to kind of play within that. But it wouldn't be Arrow if there wasn't some question even after that opened-ended tease. And it's a huge tease, and obviously, your mind goes to only one thing — there being a ring and him becoming this wonderful character and joining this galactic police group — but it's still open-ended, and that's the way we wanted to leave it. It was great to have some sort of answer, but we're left with some questions."
We still have no idea how this big development will pay off. Will Ramsey suit up as Green Lantern for Greg Berlanti and HBO Max's upcoming series, or could we see a completely separate take on the intergalactic hero lead his own CW show?
We'll have to wait and see. For now, let us know what you thought of the Arrow finale and this GL tease in the comments down below.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]