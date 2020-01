ARROW Series Finale Seemingly Sets-Up The Introduction Of Green Lantern To The Arrowverse

Green Arrow is dead, long live Green Lantern!Last night's series finale of The CW'sbid farewell to Stephen Amell's Emerald Archer, but the closing moments of the episode seemingly laid the groundwork for the introduction of a far more powerful DC superhero.As John Diggle made his way to Metropolis after laying his friend to rest, a meteor crashed from the sky right next to him. On closer inspection that meteor turned out to be a box, and that box contained... well, we don't actually find out for certain, but that glowing green light should be a pretty big clue!Fans have long speculated that Diggle would eventually become The Arrowverse's incarnation of Green Lantern, and while the show has teased the possibility in the past, this seems like pretty solid confirmation.actor David Ramsey joked while being interviewed by TV Guide We still have no idea how this big development will pay off. Will Ramsey suit up asfor Greg Berlanti and HBO Max's upcoming series, or could we see a completely separate take on the intergalactic hero lead his own CW show?We'll have to wait and see. For now, let us know what you thought of thefinale and this GL tease in the comments down below.