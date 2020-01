ARROW Star Stephen Amell Expresses Frustrations With CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Death Scene

"They were trying to wrap Caity [Lotz] and Grant [Gustin] before I shot the coverage of the scene where I died. I blame no one for this, but this is a scene with me from Arrow that's taking place on Supergirl, with a Supergirl crew, with demands on both Grant and Caity. And they're trying to pull them so that Flash and Legends don't mess up their day the next day. Meanwhile, the f-cking Green Arrow was laying on a gurney trying to deliver his lines to something other than a f-cking tennis ball. So, there are lots of scenes where I'm acting and there just aren't other actors there, and that is just not an acceptable way of creating the best product, from my perspective."



It's easy to see why Amell found the situation a frustrating one and it really doesn't sound like the best circumstances to give the Emerald Archer a fitting send off from the Arrowverse.



Following a backdoor pilot for



Following a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow And The Canaries this week, next week's Arrow will bid farewell to the character once and for all. Amell is expected to appear in some way but his time as the iconic DC Comics hero has reached its end and it will be interesting seeing whether he shares any other suprising thoughts on his time in the DC TV Universe over the coming months.What are your thoughts on these remarks?



