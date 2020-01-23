ARROW Star Stephen Amell Expresses Frustrations With CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Death Scene
Stephen Amell's time as Green Arrow is at an end and during a recent interview, the actor shared some of his frustrations about the way his first death scene in Crisis on Infinite Earths was handled...
Stephen Amell's time as Green Arrow has reached its end and Oliver Queen was killed off both early on in the Crisis on Infinite Earths
crossover and then again when he became Spectre and rebuilt the Multiverse. However, the actor has now revealed how unhappy he was with that first death scene.
It was an emotional moment which saw a badly wounded Ollie say his goodbyes to a number of characters but Amell believes that the conditions on set negatively impacted his performance.
"They were trying to wrap Caity [Lotz] and Grant [Gustin] before I shot the coverage of the scene where I died. I blame no one for this, but this is a scene with me from Arrow that's taking place on Supergirl, with a Supergirl crew, with demands on both Grant and Caity. And they're trying to pull them so that Flash and Legends don't mess up their day the next day. Meanwhile, the f-cking Green Arrow was laying on a gurney trying to deliver his lines to something other than a f-cking tennis ball. So, there are lots of scenes where I'm acting and there just aren't other actors there, and that is just not an acceptable way of creating the best product, from my perspective."
It's easy to see why Amell found the situation a frustrating one and it really doesn't sound like the best circumstances to give the Emerald Archer a fitting send off from the Arrowverse.
Following a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow And The Canaries
this week, next week's Arrow
will bid farewell to the character once and for all. Amell is expected to appear in some way but his time as the iconic DC Comics hero has reached its end and it will be interesting seeing whether he shares any other suprising thoughts on his time in the DC TV Universe over the coming months.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810A_0055b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0032b.jpg -- Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0087b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0135b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0154b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Willa Holland as Thea Queen and Colton Haynes as Roy Harper -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0197b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0394b.jpg -- Pictured: Colton Haynes as Roy Harper -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0438b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Colton Haynes as Roy Harper, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels, Joe Dinicol as Rory Regan/Ragman, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Willa Holland as Thea Queen and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810B_0541b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels, Joe Dinicol as Rory Regan/Ragman, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog and Willa Holland as Thea Queen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0123b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Willa Holland as Thea Queen, Susanna Thompson as Moira Queen, Jack Moore as William Clayton and Sea Shimooka as Emiko Queen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0147b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0169b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number: AR810C_0188b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
