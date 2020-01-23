ARROW Star Stephen Amell Expresses Frustrations With CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Death Scene

"They were trying to wrap Caity [Lotz] and Grant [Gustin] before I shot the coverage of the scene where I died. I blame no one for this, but this is a scene with me from Arrow that's taking place on Supergirl, with a Supergirl crew, with demands on both Grant and Caity. And they're trying to pull them so that Flash and Legends don't mess up their day the next day. Meanwhile, the f-cking Green Arrow was laying on a gurney trying to deliver his lines to something other than a f-cking tennis ball. So, there are lots of scenes where I'm acting and there just aren't other actors there, and that is just not an acceptable way of creating the best product, from my perspective."