CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Part 4 Stills Put Multiverse's Final Heroes On The Ropes Against The Anti-Monitor

The CW has released a gallery of new images from the fourth part of Crisis on Infinite Earths , which see Earth's remaining heroes assembling to try to save the Multiverse form the villainous Anti-Monitor.





Now, we have some new stills from part four showing the likes of the Flash and Batwoman coming together to try to stop that bad guy, an awesome look at the formidable villain himself, and an unexpected team-up featuring Lex Luthor and Ryan Choi (better known as Atom in the comic books).



Here's the synopsis for the episode:



OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.

To check out these newly released images from the DC TV crossover - along with previously released stills from the first few chapters - simply click on the "View List" button to see the full gallery!





Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0141r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0100r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0125r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0177r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0180r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0195r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0236r.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0421r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garrett as The Anti-Monitor -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0033r.jpg -- Pictured: Osric Chau as Ryan Choi -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0121r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0131r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0163r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0200r.jpg -- Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0399r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.







Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0053r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Continue scrolling to check out those previous released images from the first three chapters!













































The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_00143b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0047b.jpg -- Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0120b.jpg -- Pictured: David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan-- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0240b.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garret as The Monitor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0262b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Brandon Routh as Superman and Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0285b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0314b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and LaMonica Garret as The Monitor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0327b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Cavanagh as Pariah and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0361b.jpg -- Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0424rb.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Tom Cavanagh as Pariah, Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0435r.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0048b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Cavanagh as Pariah and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0210b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0412b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0422b.jpg -- Pictured: John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0008b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor and Carlos Valdes as Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0061b2.jpg -- Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0205b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0234b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0250b.jpg -- Pictured: Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0382b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0467b.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0001r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0031.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Erica Durance as Lois Lane and Tom Welling as Clark Kent/Superman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0031.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0116.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0014.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Clark Kent/Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0181.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0224.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0138.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0150.jpg -- Pictured: Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0045.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0128.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman-- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0165.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108_0001.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509a_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509a_0098r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0013r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0043r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0093r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0123r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0158r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0207r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0276r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0347r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0410r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as The Flash, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_BTS_0440r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, (Bottom Row: Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0046r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0093r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Grant Gustin as The Flash and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0115r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0128r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0168r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

