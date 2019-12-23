CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Part Four & Part Five Synopses Promise To Change The DC TV Landscape Forever

ARROW



“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)



OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim (#808). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW



“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)



THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed (#508). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

