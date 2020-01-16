CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Showrunner Tackles Lingering Questions Including Plans For SMALLVILLE's Lex Luthor

"We’ve had Reverse-Flash so prominent in the Arrowverse over the years, including in last year’s crossover and the crossover before that," he continued. "I love the character and I love Tom [Cavanagh] as a person, and I certainly love Matt Letscher’s version, but you have to make choices."

In the newspaper article mentioning the Flash's disappearance, it was said that the Reverse-Flash was present the night red skies appeared over Central City. So, where was the villain?Guggenheim says.

The reset button has been hit on the Multiverse after Crisis, but does that mean Smallville's Clark Kent has now been wiped from reality?he says.

Next week's episode of Arrow will serve as a backdoor pilot for the Green Arrow and The Canaries spinoff which is currently in the works at The CW, but which Laurel Lance is that? Has she been resurrected on Earth-Prime or is it still an alternate reality version? Answers are indeed coming.

"I want to say a sincere thanks to the cast and the crew — particularly the crew of The Flash," Guggenheim adds. "Any one of them could have ratted us out, and you’re talking about a couple hundred people, but everyone worked together to keep this secret. We thought about announcing it, but decided it’d be so much more fun to surprise everybody."

It's crazy to think that Ezra Miller's cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths was kept a secret, but it never leaked online and it was actually shot after work had wrapped on the crossover event.

We caught a glimpse of Earth-2 at the end of the crossover, and its now the home of Stargirl and the Justice Society of America. But are there still familiar faced on that world?Guggenheim teases.

Remember how Elseworlds set the stage for Psycho-Pirate to play a huge role in Crisis on Infinite Earths? In the comics, the Anti-Monitor boosted his powers so that he could pit Earth's heroes against each other, but he was nowhere to be seen during this event. So, why didn't he show up?he explains.

All of the Arrowverse's heroes now live on Earth-Prime but what does this new world look like? Well, we can expect some big changes and Guggenheim points to some big Batwoman surprises.

A number of key characters were M.I.A. during Crisis on Infinite Earths, including Black Canary, Cisco, and Iris West. They are some pretty notable omissions, so what's the explanation?Guggenheim reasons,However, he added that the cost of those cameos did lead to fewer action sequences.

As rumours continued to swirl that Michael Rosenbaum would appear in Crisis on Infinite Earths, the actor took to social media to confirm that he had decline a cameo appearance as he was offered pretty much no money and given zero details about what it would have entailed.Well, Guggenheim has now shed some light on that.

It's hard to imagine how The CW will ever top a crossover as grand in scale as Crisis on Infinite Earths and, well, they're not planning to for the foresseable future as it happens!Guggenheim teases,

One of the biggest shockers on Earth-Prime was the reveal that Lex Luthor is now in charge of the D.E.O. and considered one of the greatest people on Earth rather than a villain. It's quite a change, but one that sets the stage for a lot of stories moving forward; however, it wasn't Guggenheim's decision.

Was Grant Gustin On Board With Ezra Miller's Cameo?

There's been some friction in the past with how the small screen DC heroes have been treated in comparison to those on the big screen, and Stephen Amell, in particular, was disappointed with the decision to cast a new Flash for Justice League rather than using Grant Gustin. So, was the actor on board with Ezra Miller joining him here? As it turns out, he loved the idea.he adds, making it clear that both Scarlet Speedsters loved the scene.