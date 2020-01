CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Showrunner Tackles Lingering Questions Including Plans For SMALLVILLE's Lex Luthor

Where Was Reverse-Flash?





In the newspaper article mentioning the Flash's disappearance, it was said that the Reverse-Flash was present the night red skies appeared over Central City. So, where was the villain?



"I guess what it really comes down to is not being beholden to a headline from six years ago that was not written by any of the showrunners involved in the crossover," Guggenheim says. "A lot of things drive our stories, and a lot of things determine what choices we make. To me, tracking toward a headline written six years ago is literally the definition of 'the cart driving the horse.'"

"We’ve had Reverse-Flash so prominent in the Arrowverse over the years, including in last year’s crossover and the crossover before that," he continued. "I love the character and I love Tom [Cavanagh] as a person, and I certainly love Matt Letscher’s version, but you have to make choices."



Earlier this week, The CW aired the final two parts of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover and it's fair to say that we've been left with plenty to talk about since. As well as Ezra Miller's mind-blowing cameo as the DCEU's Flash, a new "Earth-Prime" was created, which means the heroes of the Arrowverse all exist on the same planet now.However, there were also a lot of unanswered questions about the status quo of this world, missing characters who were supposed to be instrumental to the event, and much more besides.We've combed through showrunner Marc Guggenheim's post-event interviews to bring you guys a full breakdown of everything he's revealed since the crossover ended, including the final fates of Smallville 's Clark Kent and Lois Lane, what next year's event might looks like, and what the plan was for Michael Rosenbaum's version of Lex Luthor.To check these details out, all you guys need to do is click on the "View List" button below!