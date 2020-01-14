CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Wraps Up With An Universe-Altering Big Bang (& One HUGE Movie Cameo)

The CW's five-part "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover finally came to a close tonight with a pretty stellar finale as Oliver Queen and the Paragons found a way to rebirth to multiverse.

After a year of buildup and five game-changing installments spread out over two months, The CW's five-part "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event has finally come to a close and it ended with quite the big bang as several Earths were combined into one to form Earth-Prime while the multiverse was also reformed in its entirety, albeit with some changes here and there.



The episode's final moments allowed us to witness the dawn of the Age of Heroes with the formation of the Justice League and previewed what's on the horizon for DC TV this year and next as we got another amazing look at Brandon Routh's Superman (Earth-96) as well as the return of DC Universe stalwarts Titans (Earth-9), Doom Patrol (Earth-21), Swamp Thing (Earth-19) and Stargirl (Earth-2).



There was also a Green Lantern (Earth-12) tease, but it appears to have been a reference to the 2011 movie starring Ryan Reynolds rather than an early preview of the upcoming HBO Max series, which also has Greg Berlanti attached as a producer.



(It's also probably safe to assume Smallville's Earth has also been safely reborn, but no cameo at the end was surely disappointing for longtime fans of the beloved series)



However, while there's still plenty to discuss about what's transpired and what's to come, the biggest moment of the night undoubtedly came in the first hour as Justice League star Ezra Miller made a surprise cameo as his Barry Allen and met the Scarlet Speedster (Grant Gustin) of the small-screen.

















Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0100r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0125r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0141r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0177r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0180r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0195r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0236r.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808A_0421r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garrett as The Anti-Monitor -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0033r.jpg -- Pictured: Osric Chau as Ryan Choi -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0053r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0121r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0131r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0163r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0200r.jpg -- Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" -- Image Number: AR808B_0399r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_00143b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0047b.jpg -- Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0120b.jpg -- Pictured: David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan-- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0240b.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garret as The Monitor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0262b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Brandon Routh as Superman and Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0285b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0314b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and LaMonica Garret as The Monitor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0327b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Cavanagh as Pariah and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0361b.jpg -- Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0424rb.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Tom Cavanagh as Pariah, Hartley Sawyer as Dibney/Elongated Man and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0435r.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0048b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Cavanagh as Pariah and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0210b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0412b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 and Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0422b.jpg -- Pictured: John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0008b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor and Carlos Valdes as Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0061b2.jpg -- Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Vibe -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0205b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0234b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0250b.jpg -- Pictured: Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0382b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0467b.jpg -- Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609a_0007b3.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): LaMonica Garret as The Monitor, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Hartley Sawyer as Dibny/Elongated Man, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Brandon Routh as Superman, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0008b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Vibe, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0107b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katherine McNamara as Mia, Matt Ryan as Constantine and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0133b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as Lucifer, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Matt Ryan as Constantine and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_0221b2.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Ellis as Lucifer -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0021b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609d_0014b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609c_BTS_0296b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as Lucifer, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Katherine McNamara as Mia and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Ramsey -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609b_0412b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90 and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0001r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0003r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Lobo as Jim Corrigan -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0004r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Lobo as Jim Corrigan -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0010r2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Superman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0031.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0116.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0014.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Clark Kent/Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0181.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0224.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0138.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0150.jpg -- Pictured: Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0045.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0128.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman-- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0165.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0116.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0390.jpg -- Pictured: Erica Durance as Lois Lane -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0390.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Erica Durance as Lois Lane and Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0224.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Superman and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0138.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane and Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108_0001.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0390.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Erica Durance as Lois Lane and Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509a_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509a_0098r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0013r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0043r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0093r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0123r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0158r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0207r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0276r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0347r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0410r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as The Flash, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- ÒCrisis On Infinite Earths: Part OneÒ -- Image Number: SPG509b_BTS_0440r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, (Bottom Row: Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Katherine McNamara as Mia, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0046r.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0093r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Grant Gustin as The Flash and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0115r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0128r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0168r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509c_0258r.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: LGN_CWN2138_CROSSOVER_SUPERMAN_V1_8x12_W2.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: AR_CWN_2138_CROSSOVER_HARBINGER_V3.jpg -- Pictured: Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger -- Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: AR_CWN2138_CROSSOVER_ANTIMONITOR_V2.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as Anti - Monitor -- Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: FLA_CWN2138_CROSSOVER_PARIAH_V5.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Cavanagh as Pariah -- Photo: Kharen Hill/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: CRS_S5__8x12_300dpi.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Brandon Routh as Superman, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Stephen Amell as Green Arrow, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Carlos Valdes as Vibe, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Flash -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" -- Image Number: FLA609e_0010r2_Text.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Superman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: -- Image Number: CRS_Art_0001.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Stephen Amell as Green Arrow, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, John Wesley Shipp as Flash 90, Carlos Valdes as Vibe and Cress Williams as Black Lightning and Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Image Number: CRS_PT2__8x12_300dpi.jpg -- Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as Anti Monitor Monitor, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Stephen Amell, Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost, Tom Cavanagh as Nash Wells, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: CWN2138_Crisis_1080x1350_FLA_BLK.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Cress Williams as Jefferson/Black Lightning -- The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Image Number: CWN2138_Crisis_1080x1350px_BW_SG.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

