GREEN ARROW AND THE CANARIES: Check Out The First Promo Stills From The CW's ARROW Spinoff

The penultimate episode of the final season of Arrow
is titled "Green Arrow and the Canaries,"
and depending on how it's received, it could lead to a new spinoff featuring Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy, and Katherine McNamara as Laurel Lance, Dinah Drake, and Mia Queen, respectively.
The CW released a synopsis last week which confirmed that the show will be set many years in the future (considering how young the ladies are looking, there's probably some reality-hopping at play), and we now have a full batch of promo stills featuring McNamara as the new Emerald Archer, alongside Black Canary (Harkavy) and Black Siren (Cassidy).
We're also introduced to Raigan Harris as Bianca Bertinelli, which suggests that we might well see a new incarnation of Huntress join the fray!
Check out the images below, and let us know what you think. Arrow
Season 8, Episode 9 airs January 21.
Katie Cassidy returns as Laurel Lance, aka Black Canary, aka Black Siren, and finds herself patrolling the streets (and clubs, evidently) of 2040 Star City.
How does she wind up so many years in the future? Something tells us a certain Crisis is going to play a big part.
The new Green Arrow and The Canaries suit-up for action. It'll be interesting to see if the ladies upgrade their costumes as the series progresses, or stick with these quite similar-looking outfits.
Our first look at Grown-Ish
and Ballers
actress Raigan Harris as Bianca Bertinelli. Will she ultimately suit-up as a new tale on The Huntress? We reckon it's a safe bet!
Katherine McNamara stands tall as new Green Arrow, Mia Queen (yes, she'll be taking her legendary father's surname).
The ladies ditch the superhero suits for their glad rags for what looks to be some kind of high-society event. Has Mia inherited some of the Queen wealth to go with the name?
Dinah belts out a tune.
STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama (#809). Original airdate 1/21/2020.