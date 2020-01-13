GREEN ARROW AND THE CANARIES: Check Out The First Promo Stills From The CW's ARROW Spinoff

Simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!

The penultimate episode of the final season ofis titledand depending on how it's received, it could lead to a new spinoff featuring Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy, and Katherine McNamara as Laurel Lance, Dinah Drake, and Mia Queen, respectively.The CW released a synopsis last week which confirmed that the show will be set many years in the future (considering how young the ladies are looking, there's probably some reality-hopping at play), and we now have a full batch of promo stills featuring McNamara as the new Emerald Archer, alongside Black Canary (Harkavy) and Black Siren (Cassidy).We're also introduced to Raigan Harris as Bianca Bertinelli, which suggests that we might well see a new incarnation of Huntress join the fray!Check out the images below, and let us know what you think.Season 8, Episode 9 airs January 21.Katie Cassidy returns as Laurel Lance, aka Black Canary, aka Black Siren, and finds herself patrolling the streets (and clubs, evidently) of 2040 Star City.How does she wind up so many years in the future? Something tells us a certain Crisis is going to play a big part.