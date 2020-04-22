GREEN ARROW AND THE CANARIES Stars Unsure About The ARROW Spinoff's Future On The CW

During the final season of Arrow , a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries aired, but stars Katie Cassidy and Katherine McNamara admit that they're unsure what the plan is for the spinoff!

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is wreaking havoc in the Arrowverse, and Green Arrow and the Canaries may be among the shows affected by that. Recently both Katie Cassidy (Black Canary) and Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak) were asked about the show's future, and admitted that they're currently unsure what the plan is for the Arrow spinoff.

"I don’t know, honestly," Cassidy told TV Line when they asked the actress about the possibility of Green Arrow and the Canaries being part of The CW's 2020 - 2021 scehedule. "I’m a very positive person, so I feel confident that we’ll go [to series.] If there was ever a time for a three-hander, all-female badass show, now is the time! So I’m not worried. I’m feeling pretty good about it."

McNamara, meanwhile, is equally as uncertain about the network's plans, and pointed to the global pandemic playing a role in why fans haven't heard much about the series in recent weeks.

"I have no idea. I just asked the other day and because of the state of the world and everything that's going on everything has kind of changed," the titular Green Arrow explained to ComicBook.com. "Upfronts have been canceled, nobody knows what's going on. We weren't supposed to know until May anyway and now at this point, who knows when decisions are going to be made."

The CW is already moving forward with Superman & Lois, so it's possible that another new DC TV show is one too many at the moment, particularly with so many productions forced to go on hold.

