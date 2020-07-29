THE BIG UGLY Star Vinnie Jones Reveals That He Pushed For A Regular Role On The CW's ARROW - EXCLUSIVE

The legendary Vinnie Jones portrayed formidable villain Danny "Brick" Brickwell in Arrow , and while promoting his new movie The Big Ugly , he told us why he wanted to become a regular part of The CW series.

Vinnie Jones delivers a career-best performance in his new movie from Vertical Entertainment, The Big Ugly (which will be released on VOD/Digital on July 31st), and when we recently caught up with him to discuss that project, the subject of Arrow also came up.

Despite only appearing in nine episodes of the long-running CW series, Danny "Brick" Brickwell made a huge impact, and proved to be one of the Emerald Archer's most memorable foes. Now, Jones tells us that he pushed hard for a regular spot on the show as he loved working on the DC Comics series (especially after his disappointing experience with X-Men: The Last Stand).

"I was pushing for a regular on that," the actor revealed. "I thought that was a great show. They were great people, it was a great concept, and I thought my character, Brick, was great! I was saying to them, 'You know, let's develop this character. This will do me! I'll be a regular on Arrow.'"

"I love Canada and I love Vancouver," Jones continued. "Stephen [Amell] was great, the crew were fantastic. I loved it! I put some big hints around that, 'I'm here to stay if you want me.' They brought me back a couple of times, but every time I went back, I'd feel like I was at home."

Given the nature of the Arrowverse and the impact Crisis on Infinite Earths had on that world, it's possible Brick could make a surprise return down the line, and Jones would obviously be very happy to reprise the role should the opportunity present itself.

Check back here later this week for the full interview, and watch The Big Ugly trailer below:

