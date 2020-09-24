BATWOMAN Adds Two More Cast Members As Javicia Leslie Is Spotted On The Show's Set As Ryan Wilder

Two new additions have been made to the cast of Batwoman , while a low-res set photo from Vancouver, Canada, gives us a first look at Javicia Leslie in civilian clothing as Ryan Wilder. Check it out...

Deadline reports that Batwoman has added two actors to the cast in recurring roles for the upcoming second season of The CW series. They join new additions Javicia Leslie and Shivaani Ghai as the show is reshaped in the wake of Ruby Rose's decision to walk away from the role of Kate Kane.

Leah Gibson will take on the role of "The Whisper," a skilled assassin, unflappable and cold as ice in the face of danger. She is one of Safiyah’s most important henchwomen and still harbors feelings for her powerful boss. The actress is best known for appears in season two of Jessica Jones.

Nathan Owens, meanwhile, is Ocean, a zen gardner and thinker with a complicated past. A loyal soldier and fighter, Ocean moves to Gotham looking for a new beginning. His credits include Days of Our Lives and Devious Maids, and like Gibson, his role is expected to be a recurring one in Batwoman.

In other news, shooting has begun on Batwoman in Vancouver, Canada, and one fans has spotted Leslie on set as Ryan Wilder, It's said that the character, wearing civilian clothing, was preventing a robbery from taking place (which presumably means she's a vigilante before becoming the Scarlet Knight).

Check out the low-res photos below:

