BATWOMAN Audition Tape Provides More Insight Into Kate Kane's Replacement, Ryan Wilder

Audition tapes for season 2 of Batwoman have started circulating online, and they offer more insight into what leads to Ryan Wilder taking over the Caped Crusader's mantle from Ruby Rose's Kate Kane!

A now deleted audition tape has been circulating online featuring Jemma Hendricks trying out for the role of Ryan Wilder in Batwoman season 2. It was recently confirmed that rather than recasting Ruby Rose's Kate Kane, The CW intends to have a new character take up the mantle of Gotham City's Caped Crusader, though many believe that "Ryan Wilder" is actually just a cover name.

In the tape, Wilder is found with Batwoman's costume thanks to a GPS tracker embedded in it. Approached by two off-camera members of the "Bat-team," the character explains that she knows Kate was secretly the superhero, and "saw everything that went down and put two and two together." The hero's fate isn't revealed, but a recent report claims she's to be killed off.

"Kate was our friend," a voice likely belonging to Luke Fox replies. "And we're not about to let someone undo all the good she's done for this city by rewriting her legacy."

"I'm not rewriting it," Wilder states. "I'm finishing it."

She goes on to reveal that the reason she wants to become Batwoman is because her plan is to confront and kill Scarecrow after the Batman villain murdered her mother. Later, Wilder is shown training as the city's new Dark Knight, but is said to be "woefully awkward" in the role.

There is no "Ryan Wilder" in the comic books, and it's hoped that Kane's successor will turn out to be an established DC character.

Click HERE for more Batwoman news from CBM!